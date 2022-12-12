Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Future Potential?

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 2.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.53B, closed the last trade at $2.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -11.44% during that session. The NUTX stock price is -2426.32% off its 52-week high price of $52.80 and 76.08% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.59 million shares.

Sporting -11.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the NUTX stock price touched $2.09 or saw a rise of 14.34%. Year-to-date, Nutex Health Inc. shares have moved -49.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) have changed 175.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.

The company’s shares have lost -70.40% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.20% over the past 5 years.

Nutex Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 50.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.25% with a share float percentage of 2.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutex Health Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.64 million shares worth more than $3.42 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Creative Planning, with the holding of over 0.82 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.71 million and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $1.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $0.63 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.