Why Should You Consider Adding Volta Inc. (VLTA) To Your Portfolio?

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.69M, closed the last trade at $0.43 per share which meant -0.19% during that session. The VLTA stock price is -2246.51% off its 52-week high price of $10.09 and 2.33% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.71 million shares.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) trade information

Sporting -0.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the VLTA stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 18.79%. Year-to-date, Volta Inc. shares have moved -94.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) have changed -32.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.71.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Volta Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.85%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.40% and 62.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 98.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.12 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

VLTA Dividends

Volta Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.80% with a share float percentage of 40.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Volta Inc. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.18 million shares worth more than $10.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 4.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.44 million and represent 3.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.96% shares in the company for having 3.31 million shares of worth $4.31 million while later fund manager owns 2.58 million shares of worth $3.12 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.53% of company’s outstanding stock.