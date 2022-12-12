Why Should You Consider Adding GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) To Your Portfolio?

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $206.35M, closed the recent trade at $1.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.54% during that session. The GLDG stock price is -57.81% off its 52-week high price of $2.02 and 40.62% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) trade information

Sporting -1.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the GLDG stock price touched $1.28 or saw a rise of 10.49%. Year-to-date, GoldMining Inc. shares have moved 8.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) have changed 50.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GoldMining Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -350.00%, compared to -5.20% for the industry.

GLDG Dividends

GoldMining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.22% with a share float percentage of 8.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoldMining Inc. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 7.68 million shares worth more than $9.9 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, with the holding of over 2.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.23 million and represent 1.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.38% shares in the company for having 6.95 million shares of worth $8.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $0.33 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.