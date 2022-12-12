Why Should We Buy Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Stock?

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $950.72M, closed the recent trade at $28.08 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.21% during that session. The ACLX stock price is -1.75% off its 52-week high price of $28.57 and 78.53% above the 52-week low of $6.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 602.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.88.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) trade information

Sporting 0.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the ACLX stock price touched $28.08 or saw a rise of 3.41%. Year-to-date, Arcellx Inc. shares have moved 66.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) have changed 29.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.16% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -42.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.28% from the levels at last check today.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcellx Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 96.54%, compared to 4.50% for the industry.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.78% with a share float percentage of 89.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcellx Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.75 million shares worth more than $122.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, NEA Management Company, LLC held 15.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SR One Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 5.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.44 million and represent 12.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 1.0 million shares of worth $18.8 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $11.87 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.