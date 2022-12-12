Why Do You Need To Add VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) To Your Portfolio?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 2.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.60M, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant -1.68% during that session. The VTGN stock price is -1658.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.11 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.46 million shares.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Sporting -1.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the VTGN stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 28.14%. Year-to-date, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -94.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have changed 3.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.09.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -88.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.00%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $310k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $310k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.70% over the past 5 years.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.97% with a share float percentage of 68.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VR Adviser, LLC with over 20.7 million shares worth more than $18.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, VR Adviser, LLC held 10.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 16.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.35 million and represent 7.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.02% shares in the company for having 6.26 million shares of worth $5.5 million while later fund manager owns 4.18 million shares of worth $0.64 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.