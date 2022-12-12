Why Do You Need To Add Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) To Your Portfolio?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.09M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant 2.49% during that session. The PBLA stock price is -2300.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.40 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Sporting 2.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the PBLA stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -94.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) have changed -10.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 46400.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5900.0% from current levels.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -92.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -74.71%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.50% and 50.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.10% over the past 5 years.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.62% with a share float percentage of 0.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Panbela Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. with over 57144.0 shares worth more than $15446.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. held 0.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC, with the holding of over 24927.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16454.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 6913.0 shares of worth $4563.0 while later fund manager owns 5902.0 shares of worth $3895.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.