Why Buy Stock In Veru Inc. (VERU)?

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has a beta value of -0.32 and has seen 3.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $469.98M, closed the last trade at $5.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -6.17% during that session. The VERU stock price is -348.81% off its 52-week high price of $24.55 and 20.66% above the 52-week low of $4.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Veru Inc. (VERU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Sporting -6.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the VERU stock price touched $5.47 or saw a rise of 16.23%. Year-to-date, Veru Inc. shares have moved -7.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have changed -63.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.41.

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Veru Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.33%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -500.00% and -262.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.55 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.30% over the past 5 years.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.61% with a share float percentage of 69.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veru Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.9 million shares worth more than $89.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 4.88 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.15 million and represent 6.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 1.88 million shares of worth $21.2 million while later fund manager owns 1.43 million shares of worth $16.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.