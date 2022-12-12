Why Acquire Shares Of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)?

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.80M, closed the recent trade at $0.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.33% during that session. The SYTA stock price is -3214.29% off its 52-week high price of $4.64 and 21.43% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.56 million shares.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Sporting -3.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the SYTA stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 12.5%. Year-to-date, Siyata Mobile Inc. shares have moved -95.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) have changed 38.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $0.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -257.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -257.14% from the levels at last check today.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Siyata Mobile Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -87.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.72%, compared to -39.40% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.63 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.80% over the past 5 years.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.14% with a share float percentage of 6.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Siyata Mobile Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 0.65 million shares worth more than $0.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. held 4.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 33055.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36029.0 and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.