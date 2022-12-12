When Will Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) Be Worth Investing In?

Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) has seen 3.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.50M, closed the recent trade at $1.42 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 30.55% during that session. The REBN stock price is -776.76% off its 52-week high price of $12.45 and 40.85% above the 52-week low of $0.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 97.43K shares.

Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) trade information

Sporting 30.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the REBN stock price touched $1.42 or saw a rise of 14.96%. Year-to-date, Reborn Coffee Inc. shares have moved -77.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) have changed 14.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 95360.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.

Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) estimates and forecasts

REBN Dividends

Reborn Coffee Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reborn Coffee Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.