When Is Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Going To Be Good Investment?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $523.10M, closed the recent trade at $2.14 per share which meant 0.23% during that session. The ACHR stock price is -264.95% off its 52-week high price of $7.81 and 2.34% above the 52-week low of $2.09. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Sporting 0.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the ACHR stock price touched $2.14 or saw a rise of 8.15%. Year-to-date, Archer Aviation Inc. shares have moved -64.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) have changed -14.06%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Archer Aviation Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.75%, compared to -2.70% for the industry.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.77% with a share float percentage of 54.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Archer Aviation Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.71 million shares worth more than $22.98 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 9.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.39 million and represent 5.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.09% shares in the company for having 7.27 million shares of worth $15.6 million while later fund manager owns 5.32 million shares of worth $11.41 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.99% of company’s outstanding stock.