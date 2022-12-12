When Does LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Become A Good Investment?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $355.90M, closed the last trade at $2.00 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 3.63% during that session. The LX stock price is -133.5% off its 52-week high price of $4.67 and 37.0% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 653.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Sporting 3.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the LX stock price touched $2.00 or saw a rise of 0.5%. Year-to-date, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares have moved -48.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have changed 53.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.81 while the price target rests at a high of $19.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -855.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -540.5% from current levels.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.50% over the past 6 months, compared to -23.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.20%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.79 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 59.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 288.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.36%.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.94% with a share float percentage of 24.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Man Group PLC with over 5.71 million shares worth more than $12.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Man Group PLC held 4.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.03 million and represent 3.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.36% shares in the company for having 1.86 million shares of worth $3.5 million while later fund manager owns 1.71 million shares of worth $3.22 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.