When Does Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Become A Good Investment?

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14B, closed the recent trade at $3.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -4.13% during that session. The EQX stock price is -160.63% off its 52-week high price of $9.07 and 32.47% above the 52-week low of $2.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 million shares.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Sporting -4.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the EQX stock price touched $3.48 or saw a rise of 10.77%. Year-to-date, Equinox Gold Corp. shares have moved -46.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) have changed 14.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.13.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equinox Gold Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -250.00%, compared to -5.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.70%.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $245.1 million for the current quarter.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.14% with a share float percentage of 49.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equinox Gold Corp. having a total of 232 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 30.69 million shares worth more than $106.96 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.67 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.21 million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.13% shares in the company for having 15.65 million shares of worth $54.55 million while later fund manager owns 11.75 million shares of worth $40.94 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.85% of company’s outstanding stock.