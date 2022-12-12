What Are The Chances Of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Being A Good Investment?

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.56M, closed the last trade at $2.75 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.50% during that session. The SHPH stock price is -4491.27% off its 52-week high price of $126.26 and 50.91% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 million shares.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) trade information

Sporting 1.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the SHPH stock price touched $2.75 or saw a rise of 19.12%. Year-to-date, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares have moved -92.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) have changed 59.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) estimates and forecasts

SHPH Dividends

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.