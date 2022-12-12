Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Manchester United plc (MANU) Lower

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.60B, closed the recent trade at $20.93 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 2.85% during that session. The MANU stock price is -11.56% off its 52-week high price of $23.35 and 50.26% above the 52-week low of $10.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.76 million shares.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) trade information

Sporting 2.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the MANU stock price touched $20.93 or saw a rise of 7.88%. Year-to-date, Manchester United plc shares have moved 42.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) have changed 56.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Manchester United plc (MANU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Manchester United plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 75.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.14%, compared to 14.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -97.80% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $171.75 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $178.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $216.85 million and $178.74 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.80% for the current quarter and -0.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -700.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.05%.

MANU Dividends

Manchester United plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.18 at a share yield of 0.88%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.74% with a share float percentage of 87.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Manchester United plc having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ariel Investments, LLC with over 11.42 million shares worth more than $238.15 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Ariel Investments, LLC held 20.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lindsell Train Limited, with the holding of over 10.93 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $227.74 million and represent 20.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Ariel Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.04% shares in the company for having 4.39 million shares of worth $91.44 million while later fund manager owns 2.59 million shares of worth $53.89 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.74% of company’s outstanding stock.