UiPath Inc. (PATH) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) has seen 2.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.24B, closed the recent trade at $13.14 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 1.47% during that session. The PATH stock price is -270.47% off its 52-week high price of $48.68 and 20.85% above the 52-week low of $10.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UiPath Inc. (PATH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Sporting 1.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the PATH stock price touched $13.14 or saw a rise of 2.59%. Year-to-date, UiPath Inc. shares have moved -69.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) have changed 22.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.66% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -109.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.68% from the levels at last check today.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UiPath Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.50%, compared to 14.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $245.34 million for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $275.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -549.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.78%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 06 and December 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.41% with a share float percentage of 69.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UiPath Inc. having a total of 422 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 46.08 million shares worth more than $581.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., with the holding of over 29.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $368.12 million and represent 6.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.81% shares in the company for having 27.14 million shares of worth $342.26 million while later fund manager owns 8.84 million shares of worth $160.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.