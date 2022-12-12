Top Ships Inc. (TOPS): What Is Good About Stock?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 2.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.70M, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -13.69% during that session. The TOPS stock price is -2162.07% off its 52-week high price of $32.80 and -14.48% below the 52-week low of $1.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.60 million shares.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Sporting -13.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the TOPS stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 42.0%. Year-to-date, Top Ships Inc. shares have moved -91.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -67.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) have changed -54.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.06% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.30%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.96% over the past 5 years.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.76% with a share float percentage of 4.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Top Ships Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 91648.0 shares worth more than $0.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 8210.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62264.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.