Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Shares Are Down -96.96% So Far This Year

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.30M, closed the recent trade at $0.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.81% during that session. The SDIG stock price is -3438.0% off its 52-week high price of $17.69 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 767.70K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Sporting -0.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the SDIG stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 28.04%. Year-to-date, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares have moved -96.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) have changed -27.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -500.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -300.0% from the levels at last check today.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -98.70%, compared to 14.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 94.50% and 65.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 351.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.66 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.02 million and $17.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 342.90% for the current quarter and 75.90% for the next.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.05% with a share float percentage of 45.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC with over 1.26 million shares worth more than $2.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC held 5.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Toroso Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 1.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.78 million and represent 4.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.57% shares in the company for having 1.06 million shares of worth $2.66 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $0.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.58% of company’s outstanding stock.