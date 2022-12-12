Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Shares Have Loss -5.77% Over The Past Month

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $867.70M, closed the recent trade at $3.68 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 2.51% during that session. The SLI stock price is -174.73% off its 52-week high price of $10.11 and 18.48% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 797.89K shares.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Sporting 2.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the SLI stock price touched $3.68 or saw a rise of 9.14%. Year-to-date, Standard Lithium Ltd. shares have moved -63.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) have changed -5.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.91% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -334.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -253.26% from the levels at last check today.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Standard Lithium Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to -3.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.10% over the past 5 years.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.90% with a share float percentage of 22.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Standard Lithium Ltd. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Koch Industries, Inc. with over 13.48 million shares worth more than $57.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Koch Industries, Inc. held 8.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 4.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.01 million and represent 2.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.80% shares in the company for having 3.0 million shares of worth $12.99 million while later fund manager owns 2.77 million shares of worth $12.01 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.