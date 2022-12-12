Shares In SeqLL Inc. (SQL) -75.94% Down, YTD

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.70M, closed the recent trade at $0.45 per share which meant 0.23% during that session. The SQL stock price is -484.44% off its 52-week high price of $2.63 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 42.85K shares.

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) trade information

Sporting 0.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the SQL stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 22.4%. Year-to-date, SeqLL Inc. shares have moved -75.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) have changed -4.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 436.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SeqLL Inc. (SQL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.27% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -61.90%.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47k for the current quarter. 0 have an estimated revenue figure of $31k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.30% over the past 5 years.

SQL Dividends

SeqLL Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.24% with a share float percentage of 0.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SeqLL Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 12699.0 shares worth more than $6349.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 10820.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5410.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 12371.0 shares of worth $6185.0 while later fund manager owns 842.0 shares of worth $421.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.