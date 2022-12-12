SentinelOne Inc. (S) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.28B, closed the recent trade at $15.98 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 4.00% during that session. The S stock price is -237.73% off its 52-week high price of $53.97 and 19.9% above the 52-week low of $12.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.61 million shares.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Sporting 4.00% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the S stock price touched $15.98 or saw a rise of 0.75%. Year-to-date, SentinelOne Inc. shares have moved -69.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) have changed -0.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.45.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SentinelOne Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.24%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.90% and 28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 105.10%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $124.7 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $138 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2023. Year-ago sales stood $65.64 million and $78.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 90.00% for the current quarter and 76.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -118.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.44%.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.91% with a share float percentage of 84.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SentinelOne Inc. having a total of 343 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 34.65 million shares worth more than $553.65 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 16.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Third Point, LLC, with the holding of over 19.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $303.62 million and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.28% shares in the company for having 7.05 million shares of worth $112.64 million while later fund manager owns 5.76 million shares of worth $91.99 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.