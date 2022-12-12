ReneSola Ltd (SOL): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $326.98M, closed the recent trade at $4.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -7.72% during that session. The SOL stock price is -93.35% off its 52-week high price of $8.43 and 20.64% above the 52-week low of $3.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 626.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

Sporting -7.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the SOL stock price touched $4.36 or saw a rise of 18.66%. Year-to-date, ReneSola Ltd shares have moved -20.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) have changed 12.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.96% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -175.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -106.42% from the levels at last check today.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ReneSola Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.14%, compared to -4.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.56 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $72.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $15.54 million and $22.82 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 45.20% for the current quarter and 218.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 83.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 76.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

SOL Dividends

ReneSola Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between December 05 and December 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.94% with a share float percentage of 42.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReneSola Ltd having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shah Capital Management with over 12.75 million shares worth more than $60.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Shah Capital Management held 18.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 6.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.61 million and represent 9.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.00% shares in the company for having 3.35 million shares of worth $16.91 million while later fund manager owns 3.02 million shares of worth $15.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.51% of company’s outstanding stock.