Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED): What Are The Positives?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 4.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.79M, closed the last trade at $4.97 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 9.47% during that session. The RMED stock price is -1952.31% off its 52-week high price of $102.00 and 59.15% above the 52-week low of $2.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Sporting 9.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the RMED stock price touched $4.97 or saw a rise of 21.11%. Year-to-date, Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares have moved -93.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) have changed 75.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1006.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1006.64% from current levels.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.64%, compared to -0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.10% and 87.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.50%.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.53% with a share float percentage of 1.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ra Medical Systems Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6770.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.01% of shares outstanding.