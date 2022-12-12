Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Shares Have Declined -62.95% Year To Date

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 2.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.90M, closed the last trade at $1.03 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 24.06% during that session. The QTT stock price is -336.89% off its 52-week high price of $4.50 and 70.87% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 174.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

Sporting 24.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the QTT stock price touched $1.03 or saw a rise of 9.65%. Year-to-date, Qutoutiao Inc. shares have moved -62.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) have changed 202.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $101.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $101.91 while the price target rests at a high of $101.91. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9794.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9794.17% from current levels.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.95% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.70% over the past 5 years.

QTT Dividends

Qutoutiao Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 19 and December 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.50% with a share float percentage of 2.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qutoutiao Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse AG with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Credit Suisse AG held 1.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 37737.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36227.0 and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 37497.0 shares of worth $33274.0 while later fund manager owns 18176.0 shares of worth $17448.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.