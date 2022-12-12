Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT): What Makes The Stock Good?

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.80M, closed the recent trade at $0.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -7.94% during that session. The ONCT stock price is -189.9% off its 52-week high price of $2.87 and 30.3% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 281.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) trade information

Sporting -7.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the ONCT stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 13.91%. Year-to-date, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -52.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have changed 22.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1415.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -253.54% from the levels at last check today.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.38%, compared to 11.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -26.30% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -66.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $310k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $330k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.3 million and $556k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -76.20% for the current quarter and -40.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.20% over the past 5 years.

ONCT Dividends

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.79% with a share float percentage of 23.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.14 million shares worth more than $2.37 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 1.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.44 million and represent 2.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 1.43 million shares of worth $1.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $0.69 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.