New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Shares Are Down 49.95% Since The Beginning Of The Year

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.54B, closed the recent trade at $32.08 per share which meant it lost -$1.06 on the day or -3.20% during that session. The EDU stock price is -10.01% off its 52-week high price of $35.29 and 73.82% above the 52-week low of $8.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 million shares.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Sporting -3.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the EDU stock price touched $32.08 or saw a rise of 9.1%. Year-to-date, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have moved 57.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have changed 23.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 104.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 177.42%, compared to -5.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $596.76 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $654.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -445.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.81%.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.25% with a share float percentage of 55.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. having a total of 271 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 8.0 million shares worth more than $162.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 4.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alkeon Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 7.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.41 million and represent 4.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 3.47 million shares of worth $70.66 million while later fund manager owns 1.9 million shares of worth $52.08 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.