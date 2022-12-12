NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Shares Have Declined -95.16% Year To Date

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) has a beta value of -0.30 and has seen 24.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.29M, closed the last trade at $1.77 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.31% during that session. The NRBO stock price is -3507.34% off its 52-week high price of $63.85 and 36.16% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Sporting 2.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the NRBO stock price touched $1.77 or saw a rise of 24.03%. Year-to-date, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -95.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) have changed 9.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 49270.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -87.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.76%, compared to 4.50% for the industry.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.16% with a share float percentage of 57.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16467.0 shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Murchinson Ltd., with the holding of over 6842.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98483.0 and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 13647.0 shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 1985.0 shares of worth $28572.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.