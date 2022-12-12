Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. (NASDAQ: MLCO) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -1.55%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 3.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.16B, closed the recent trade at $11.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -1.55% during that session. The MLCO stock price is -9.24% off its 52-week high price of $12.18 and 63.59% above the 52-week low of $4.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.54 million shares.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Sporting -1.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the MLCO stock price touched $11.15 or saw a rise of 8.46%. Year-to-date, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares have moved 11.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have changed 87.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 98.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.12%, compared to 3.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.20% over the past 5 years.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.63% with a share float percentage of 41.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARGA Investment Management, LP with over 25.97 million shares worth more than $149.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, ARGA Investment Management, LP held 5.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 19.8 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.87 million and represent 4.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.31% shares in the company for having 10.56 million shares of worth $54.4 million while later fund manager owns 4.75 million shares of worth $27.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.