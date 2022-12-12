Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 2.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.20M, closed the recent trade at $1.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.57% during that session. The MRIN stock price is -322.4% off its 52-week high price of $5.28 and 12.0% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 742.35K shares.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Sporting -1.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the MRIN stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 32.07%. Year-to-date, Marin Software Incorporated shares have moved -65.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) have changed 8.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.07% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1020.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1020.0% from the levels at last check today.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -32.09% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.3 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 47.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

MRIN Dividends

Marin Software Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.05% with a share float percentage of 13.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marin Software Incorporated having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 0.77 million shares worth more than $1.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Royce & Associates LP held 13.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.37 million and represent 4.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.90% shares in the company for having 0.49 million shares of worth $0.81 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.64% of company’s outstanding stock.