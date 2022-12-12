Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.10M, closed the last trade at $1.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.95% during that session. The LGHL stock price is -42.38% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 53.64% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Sporting -1.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the LGHL stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 8.48%. Year-to-date, Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares have moved 14.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) have changed -1.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 42.45% over the past 6 months.

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.94% with a share float percentage of 1.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lion Group Holding Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 0.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barclays Plc, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.