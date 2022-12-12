Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) has seen 13.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.20M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant -1.68% during that session. The KAL stock price is -16322.22% off its 52-week high price of $14.78 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 44.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.52 million shares.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

Sporting -1.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the KAL stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 38.98%. Year-to-date, Kalera Public Limited Company shares have moved -99.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -36.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) have changed 19.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 95450.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -99.14% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.30% for the industry.

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.12% with a share float percentage of 32.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kalera Public Limited Company having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale with over 1.15 million shares worth more than $6.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale held 4.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MAK Capital One LLC, with the holding of over 0.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.0 million and represent 2.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 20550.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 5152.0 shares of worth $30396.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.