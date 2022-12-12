Investor Trust Slackened After Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) Shares Dropped By -$0.14

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) has seen 5.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02B, closed the last trade at $1.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -10.00% during that session. The PSFE stock price is -246.83% off its 52-week high price of $4.37 and 7.94% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Sporting -10.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the PSFE stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 18.18%. Year-to-date, Paysafe Limited shares have moved -67.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) have changed 6.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.8.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.20% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $355.94 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $373.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.51% with a share float percentage of 87.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paysafe Limited having a total of 254 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 130.98 million shares worth more than $255.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 18.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannae Holdings, Inc., with the holding of over 59.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $116.53 million and represent 8.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 7.48 million shares of worth $10.32 million while later fund manager owns 3.53 million shares of worth $4.87 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.