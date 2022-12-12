Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Shares Lost -$1.27 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.30M, closed the recent trade at $4.41 per share which meant it lost -$1.27 on the day or -22.27% during that session. The NOTV stock price is -1066.67% off its 52-week high price of $51.45 and -0.91% below the 52-week low of $4.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 640.22K shares.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

Sporting -22.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the NOTV stock price touched $4.41 or saw a rise of 27.35%. Year-to-date, Inotiv Inc. shares have moved -86.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) have changed -62.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.43.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inotiv Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 952.94%, compared to 11.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -56.50% and 93.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 514.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $153.79 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $142.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $30.08 million and $72.78 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 411.30% for the current quarter and 95.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.80% over the past 5 years.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 14 and December 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.27% with a share float percentage of 59.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inotiv Inc. having a total of 133 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are P2 Capital Partners, LLC with over 2.95 million shares worth more than $28.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, P2 Capital Partners, LLC held 11.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd, with the holding of over 1.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.8 million and represent 4.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 0.68 million shares of worth $6.52 million while later fund manager owns 0.55 million shares of worth $5.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.