Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) Disappoints Wall Street With 14.38% Stock Price Gain

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) has seen 5.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.50M, closed the recent trade at $0.92 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 14.38% during that session. The HYPR stock price is -1705.43% off its 52-week high price of $16.61 and 26.09% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 154.00K shares.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) trade information

Sporting 14.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the HYPR stock price touched $0.92 or saw a rise of 25.19%. Year-to-date, Hyperfine Inc. shares have moved -88.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) have changed 6.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hyperfine Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.74%, compared to -0.30% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.55 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

HYPR Dividends

Hyperfine Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.31% with a share float percentage of 40.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyperfine Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Healthcor Management LP with over 2.75 million shares worth more than $6.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Healthcor Management LP held 4.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fosun International Ltd, with the holding of over 1.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.88 million and represent 3.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 0.57 million shares of worth $1.26 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.