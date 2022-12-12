HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) Must Gain 12.67% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 79.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.70M, closed the recent trade at $1.31 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 142.59% during that session. The HTGM stock price is -333.59% off its 52-week high price of $5.68 and 84.73% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 845.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.53.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) trade information

Sporting 142.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the HTGM stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 33.16%. Year-to-date, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares have moved -90.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 68.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) have changed 12.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -52.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.66% from the levels at last check today.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.86%, compared to -0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.70% and 49.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.85 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.65 million and $2.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.50% for the current quarter and 21.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.20% over the past 5 years.

HTGM Dividends

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.57% with a share float percentage of 7.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 99054.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 70922.0 shares of worth $73049.0 while later fund manager owns 58819.0 shares of worth $36067.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.