How Will Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) has a beta value of -0.01 and has seen 4.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $726.81M, closed the recent trade at $3.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.57 on the day or -14.67% during that session. The SMMT stock price is -55.82% off its 52-week high price of $5.22 and 80.3% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 37.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.17 million shares.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Sporting -14.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the SMMT stock price touched $3.35 or saw a rise of 25.56%. Year-to-date, Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 45.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 402.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) have changed 300.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -19.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.4% from the levels at last check today.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 309.19% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -92.30%.

SMMT Dividends

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 83.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.18% with a share float percentage of 24.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Summit Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polar Capital Holdings Plc with over 5.6 million shares worth more than $5.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Polar Capital Holdings Plc held 5.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.78 million and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.75% shares in the company for having 0.73 million shares of worth $0.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $0.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.