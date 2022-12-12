How Will Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS) Perform In Months To Come?

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) has seen 18.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $387.04M, closed the last trade at $8.62 per share which meant it lost -$2.84 on the day or -24.78% during that session. The PHVS stock price is -219.03% off its 52-week high price of $27.50 and 79.47% above the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.64.

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) trade information

Sporting -24.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the PHVS stock price touched $8.62 or saw a rise of 27.81%. Year-to-date, Pharvaris N.V. shares have moved -40.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 335.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) have changed 153.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 10520.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.59 while the price target rests at a high of $28.45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -230.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.95% from current levels.

Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pharvaris N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.11%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -48.80% and -500.00% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -65.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.59%.

PHVS Dividends

Pharvaris N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.96% with a share float percentage of 85.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pharvaris N.V. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.32 million shares worth more than $73.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 10.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC, with the holding of over 3.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.76 million and represent 9.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $15.27 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $13.7 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.87% of company’s outstanding stock.