How Is VAALCO Energy Inc.(NYSE: EGY) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $513.69M, closed the recent trade at $4.32 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 4.60% during that session. The EGY stock price is -103.01% off its 52-week high price of $8.77 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $2.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.39 million shares.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Sporting 4.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the EGY stock price touched $4.32 or saw a rise of 15.95%. Year-to-date, VAALCO Energy Inc. shares have moved 28.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have changed -16.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.28.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VAALCO Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.15%, compared to 26.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 89.20%.

An estimated revenue figure of $110.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.20% over the past 5 years.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.13 at a share yield of 3.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.07% with a share float percentage of 34.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VAALCO Energy Inc. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 4.12 million shares worth more than $28.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, State Street Corporation held 6.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.84 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.65 million and represent 6.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 1.61 million shares of worth $11.16 million while later fund manager owns 1.25 million shares of worth $5.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.