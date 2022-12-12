How Is Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) has a beta value of 0.11 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.31M, closed the recent trade at $3.27 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 22.01% during that session. The RLMD stock price is -1082.87% off its 52-week high price of $38.68 and 44.65% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.45.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) trade information

Sporting 22.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the RLMD stock price touched $3.27 or saw a rise of 26.35%. Year-to-date, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -88.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -41.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) have changed -53.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Relmada Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -85.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 11.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.60% and 20.60% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.00% over the past 5 years.

RLMD Dividends

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 09 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.57% with a share float percentage of 101.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Relmada Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 2.64 million shares worth more than $50.09 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, RTW Investments LP held 26.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, with the holding of over 2.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.11 million and represent 22.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.95% shares in the company for having 0.89 million shares of worth $16.82 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $22.34 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 6.10% of company’s outstanding stock.