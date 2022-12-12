Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Agora Inc. (API)

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has seen 7.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $375.51M, closed the last trade at $3.84 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 18.52% during that session. The API stock price is -401.82% off its 52-week high price of $19.27 and 35.16% above the 52-week low of $2.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 824.99K shares.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

Sporting 18.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the API stock price touched $3.84 or saw a rise of 0.26%. Year-to-date, Agora Inc. shares have moved -76.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have changed 38.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.39.

Agora Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Agora Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.36%, compared to 14.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.30% and 41.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $40 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $40.39 million and $38.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.00% for the current quarter and 3.70% for the next.

API Dividends

Agora Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.78% with a share float percentage of 48.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agora Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 8.19 million shares worth more than $31.45 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 8.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 2.95 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.33 million and represent 3.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 2.68 million shares of worth $10.27 million while later fund manager owns 1.12 million shares of worth $4.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.