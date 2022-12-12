Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Slumps 16.93%, A Gain For Bears

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) has seen 3.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $137.90M, closed the last trade at $0.84 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 16.93% during that session. The HLGN stock price is -1846.43% off its 52-week high price of $16.35 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Sporting 16.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the HLGN stock price touched $0.84 or saw a rise of 14.06%. Year-to-date, Heliogen Inc. shares have moved -94.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) have changed -15.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.81.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.71% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 164.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.87 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.54% with a share float percentage of 51.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heliogen Inc. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prime Movers Lab, LLC with over 23.94 million shares worth more than $50.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Prime Movers Lab, LLC held 12.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 9.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.11 million and represent 4.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Smallcap World Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.47% shares in the company for having 6.61 million shares of worth $12.3 million while later fund manager owns 5.8 million shares of worth $12.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.05% of company’s outstanding stock.