Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) has a beta value of 3.07 and has seen 5.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $434.09M, closed the last trade at $1.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.19% during that session. The GEVO stock price is -220.67% off its 52-week high price of $5.74 and -0.56% below the 52-week low of $1.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.67 million shares.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Sporting -2.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the GEVO stock price touched $1.79 or saw a rise of 17.51%. Year-to-date, Gevo Inc. shares have moved -58.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) have changed -1.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.6.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.30 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -905.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.49% from current levels.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gevo Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to -3.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,125.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.22 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $270k and $54k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 351.90% for the current quarter and 6,585.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 72.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 57.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.55% with a share float percentage of 56.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gevo Inc. having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 35.31 million shares worth more than $82.98 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, State Street Corporation held 15.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 25.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.93 million and represent 10.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.98% shares in the company for having 21.12 million shares of worth $48.15 million while later fund manager owns 5.62 million shares of worth $13.22 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.