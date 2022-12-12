Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Has Fallen -4.96%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has a beta value of 2.20 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $120.10M, closed the recent trade at $0.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.96% during that session. The SOLO stock price is -191.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.80 and -3.13% below the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 647.82K shares.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Sporting -4.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the SOLO stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 15.04%. Year-to-date, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have moved -55.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have changed -9.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.57.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.05%, compared to -0.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.10% and 26.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 203.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.49 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.80% over the past 5 years.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.00% with a share float percentage of 12.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 3.93 million shares worth more than $5.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 12.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 1.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.51 million and represent 3.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 12.82% shares in the company for having 4.15 million shares of worth $5.06 million while later fund manager owns 0.56 million shares of worth $0.68 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.