EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) has seen 1.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $440.43M, closed the last trade at $7.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -4.04% during that session. The EH stock price is -154.68% off its 52-week high price of $18.77 and 54.95% above the 52-week low of $3.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 714.02K shares.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Sporting -4.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the EH stock price touched $7.37 or saw a rise of 9.79%. Year-to-date, EHang Holdings Limited shares have moved -50.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) have changed 103.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 21.43.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -25.86% over the past 6 months, compared to -1.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.71 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 29 and December 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.20% with a share float percentage of 25.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EHang Holdings Limited having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carmignac Gestion with over 2.22 million shares worth more than $20.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Carmignac Gestion held 5.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Axim Planning & Wealth, with the holding of over 2.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.13 million and represent 5.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.26% shares in the company for having 0.47 million shares of worth $3.24 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $3.1 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.