Does Castellum Inc. (CTM)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.70M, closed the recent trade at $1.41 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 7.20% during that session. The CTM stock price is -306.38% off its 52-week high price of $5.73 and 56.03% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 315.39K shares.

Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM) trade information

Sporting 7.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the CTM stock price touched $1.41 or saw a rise of 10.76%. Year-to-date, Castellum Inc. shares have moved -60.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM) have changed 47.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 10820.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Castellum Inc. (CTM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.56% over the past 6 months.

CTM Dividends

Castellum Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Castellum Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.