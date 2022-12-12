Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -11.66% Fall

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.01M, closed the recent trade at $0.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -11.66% during that session. The CRKN stock price is -3225.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.99 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.08 million shares.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Sporting -11.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the CRKN stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 35.31%. Year-to-date, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares have moved -96.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) have changed -34.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.71% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.30% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.30% over the past 5 years.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.82% with a share float percentage of 25.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 1.33 million shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Bard Associates Inc. held 4.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pitcairn Company, with the holding of over 0.42 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47099.0 and represent 1.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.60% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $19558.0 while later fund manager owns 72292.0 shares of worth $8161.0 as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.