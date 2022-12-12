Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Gained 383.56% In One Month

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) has a beta value of 2.92 and has seen 93.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.30M, closed the last trade at $0.35 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.65% during that session. The COSM stock price is -1171.43% off its 52-week high price of $4.45 and 80.0% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 149.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 51.37 million shares.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Sporting 4.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the COSM stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 46.56%. Year-to-date, Cosmos Holdings Inc. shares have moved -89.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -34.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) have changed 383.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.89% over the past 6 months.

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.15% with a share float percentage of 25.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cosmos Holdings Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Murchinson Ltd. with over 0.78 million shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Murchinson Ltd. held 4.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Anson Funds Management Lp, with the holding of over 0.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 3.85% of shares outstanding.