ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 7.50% Stock Price Incline

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 2.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.31M, closed the recent trade at $1.50 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 7.50% during that session. The CLRO stock price is -30.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.95 and 68.67% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) trade information

Sporting 7.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the CLRO stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 23.08%. Year-to-date, ClearOne Inc. shares have moved 8.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 83.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) have changed 145.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 121.48% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.68 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2018. Year-ago sales stood $10.56 million and $9.26 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -36.70% for the current quarter and -22.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -203.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.00%.

CLRO Dividends

ClearOne Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.99% with a share float percentage of 10.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ClearOne Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.42 million shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 1.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.96% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $61821.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.