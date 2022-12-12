Bit Brother Limited (BTB)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 2.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.29M, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 12.12% during that session. The BTB stock price is -54.35% off its 52-week high price of $0.71 and 76.09% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.59 million shares.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Sporting 12.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the BTB stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 17.86%. Year-to-date, Bit Brother Limited shares have moved -19.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) have changed 223.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 33.30% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.70% over the past 5 years.

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.27% with a share float percentage of 0.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bit Brother Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 98643.0 shares worth more than $29592.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 66814.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20044.0 and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.