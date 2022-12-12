Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) swung 13.24%

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $784.88M, closed the recent trade at $12.57 per share which meant it gained $1.47 on the day or 13.24% during that session. The COGT stock price is -43.75% off its 52-week high price of $18.07 and 69.85% above the 52-week low of $3.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 806.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.51.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Sporting 13.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the COGT stock price touched $12.57 or saw a rise of 3.53%. Year-to-date, Cogent Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 29.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) have changed -3.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -122.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -43.2% from the levels at last check today.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cogent Biosciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.53%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.00% and 29.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.40% over the past 5 years.

COGT Dividends

Cogent Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.34% with a share float percentage of 110.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cogent Biosciences Inc. having a total of 192 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.6 million shares worth more than $58.26 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Commodore Capital, LP, with the holding of over 4.32 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.76 million and represent 6.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.35% shares in the company for having 2.86 million shares of worth $36.26 million while later fund manager owns 2.46 million shares of worth $31.24 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.75% of company’s outstanding stock.