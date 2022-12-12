An In-Depth Look At The Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.68B, closed the recent trade at $142.60 per share which meant it gained $5.27 on the day or 3.84% during that session. The TEAM stock price is -179.87% off its 52-week high price of $399.10 and 20.15% above the 52-week low of $113.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Sporting 3.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/09/22 when the TEAM stock price touched $142.60 or saw a rise of 1.16%. Year-to-date, Atlassian Corporation shares have moved -63.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) have changed 12.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $198.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $140.00 while the price target rests at a high of $460.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -222.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.82% from the levels at last check today.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Atlassian Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.71%, compared to 6.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -38.00% and -21.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.30%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $851.15 million for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $901.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $688.53 million and $740.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.60% for the current quarter and 21.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 13.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.65% with a share float percentage of 82.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atlassian Corporation having a total of 832 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 19.04 million shares worth more than $2.74 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jennison Associates LLC, with the holding of over 7.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.03 billion and represent 4.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.01% shares in the company for having 4.46 million shares of worth $641.17 million while later fund manager owns 2.08 million shares of worth $299.59 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.